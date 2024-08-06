Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seafarers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) are taking strike action on Thursday in a dispute over pay and recognition - with officers walking out for the first time in history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are stopping work for the third time since the dispute flared earlier in the summer. The union said its members were directed to abstain from duties last Thursday (August 1) while ensuring essential safety protocols, including maintaining moorings and gangways, are strictly observed. RFA sailors support the Royal Navy on operations by keeping ships operational while out on deployment, alongside other tasks.

Personnel associated with the Nautilus International union, including officers, will walk out on August 15, with officers taking action short of a strike since June. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the strikes go far beyond individual salary. He said: “This latest strike is about more than fair pay; it’s about gaining the respect and recognition that seafarers deserve for their vital contributions worldwide.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary seafarers and officers are set to stage historic strike in a bitter row over pay and being overworked. RFA personnel support the Royal Navy on various deployments and operations. Pictured is RFA Tidespring. | LPhot Belinda Alker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge all members to stay strong and united in their fight for a just pay rise and better working conditions, which they have rightfully earned. RFA management and the new government need to resolve this dispute quickly and acknowledge the deep-seated anger and frustration of RMT members.”

Nautilus International said RFA officers have experienced a real-term pay cut of more than 30 per cent since 2010, with a below-inflation pay rise of 4.5 per cent imposed in November 2023. director of organising Martyn Gray said “Strike action is always a last resort for us, but there is a palpable strength of feeling among our members at the RFA.

“Over 14 years of cuts and pay restraint, despite the RFA undertaking increasingly complex operations, have taken their toll. Our members are overworked, underpaid and undervalued. “The fact this is the first time RFA officers will take strike action in history is a scathing indictment on the state of the service that is experiencing a recruitment and retention crisis and rock bottom morale across the workforce.

“Despite early engagement with the Ministry of Defence post the general election, we are yet to receive a new and improved pay offer for our members. This is unacceptable and leaves us no option but to escalate from action short of strike to full strike action. Our message is simple, to avoid disruption at the RFA who are vital to the UK’s naval capabilities, we need a pay offer that reflects the high rate of inflation and a pathway to pay restoration. We remain committed to working with government to achieve that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said: “The Royal Fleet Auxiliary are highly valued and we are committed to listening to their concerns and keeping a continued dialogue with them to address the issues they have raised.”