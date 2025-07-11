Royal Navy: Inspired schoolchildren show off exciting field gun demonstration for veterans in Southsea
Pupils from Crofton Anne Dale Federation in Stubbington performed the enjoyable mock field gun run for residents at Admiral Jellicoe House in Southsea yesterday (July 10). The demonstration involved them disassembling an artillery piece, carrying it through a wooden wall, putting it back together again, and bringing it to the next wall in repetition.
John Denge, 81, a Royal Marines veteran from Dorset, told The News: “I enjoyed it thoroughly. I am very thankful I got to watch it and was very impressed with the children because they were so well disciplined.”
Fellow resident Deanna Sherwood, an 83-year-old wife of a Royal Navy Lieutenant, said: “I found it quite interesting because I had seen it several times in the past done by sailors, so it was brilliant to see how they learnt how to do it. I remember seeing the real thing. It was a lovely afternoon.”
The children spent hours practicing ahead of the performance and were keen to show off their skills in front of an audience. Their after-school club every Monday gave them the chance to work together as a team and challenge themselves.
They staged three full demonstrations at different paces to show the residents they understood how to do this in real life. Despite the team being four members down - 14 instead of 18 - they completed the show flawlessly in the baking heat. It was also a great opportunity for the kids to get out of the classroom.
Bertie Varney, 10, said: “I like performing for the veterans because they have been in the Navy and have done the proper field gun. I hope to do that when I'm older.” Ruby Richards, nine, added: “It’s really nice to perform for people and show them what the field gun is like. Most of us do it for fun and to have a good time.”
Lizzie Coles, aged 11, said she usually prefers working on her own, but thought it was great to perform with her classmates. She added: “It was really fun and I enjoyed it.”
The school show was a great opportunity for the care home residents to get outside on a bright summer's day, and reminisce about their service. Admiral Jellicoe house is run by the Royal Navy Benevolent Trust, a charity that supports maritime personnel and their families in times of need.
The demonstration was put together by community organisation Future Fit Junior Field Gun, who work with schools to get the younger generation involved in sports and the armed forces. They currently work with over 30 schools in Plymouth, and want to do the same in the Portsmouth area.
Organiser Dave Wynam, of Botley, said the residents loved it and thought it was amazing. He added: “It gets them away from their computers and phones. It encourages teamwork, and you’ve seen it out there. They work together and talk to each other. It's just good for the kids.”
