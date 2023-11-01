Millions of pounds have been awarded to a shipping company supporting a Royal Navy weapons project.

Defence giant Babcock international have been given a three-year-deal worth £17.9m. They will be providing critical support for the Royal Navy’s Phalanx Close-In Weapon Support System (CIWS) project.

Neal Misell, CEO of Babcock’s Mission Systems business, said: “With increased geopolitical instability, it’s vital the Royal Navy has the appropriate tools to fulfil its duties. We’re proud to provide in-service support for the Phalanx system – an important part of the Royal Navy’s gunnery.

The weapons project will fit systems to Queen Elizabeth class carriers and other vessels. Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker.

"Babcock’s world-class weapons team plays a central role in ensuring the Royal Navy’s sailors and its ships are kept safe at sea.” The Phalanx CIWS is a rapid-fire, computer-controlled, radar-guided gun that can defeat anti-ship missiles and other close-in threats.

It features a 20mm gun capable of firing armour-piercing bullets at up to 4,500 rounds per minute. It is found on multiple different ships including Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers – HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales – Albion-class landing platform docks, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Type 45 destroyers.

Babcock has provided Phalanx in-service support since 2006. The Ministry of Defence’s Equipment & Support organisation (DE&S) granted them the contract to provide support for up to 41 systems – including nine overhauls and upgrades.

Vicky Stanley, International Guns, Missiles and Rockets Team Leader at DE&S, said: “Now more than ever it is crucial that the Royal Navy is as well-equipped as possible to meet the global threats the UK and its allies face.