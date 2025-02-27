Hundreds of Royal Navy tugboat and marine crews are getting ready to take industrial action to protect ‘vital services’.

Approximately 300 Royal Navy tugboat and marine services crews, many with decades of experience, are expected to take industrial action next month.

This comes due to not being involved in the consultations of the future of the Royal Navy’s afloat services, despite their vital expertise.

Royal Navy tugboat and marine services crews are striking | contributed

Workers from Devonport, Portsmouth, Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock and Kyle of Lochalsh Serco Marine are all expected to strike.

As part of their roles, the crews are responsible for the movement of nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers and other naval vessels in and out of ports. The proposed service changes would impact on their ability to provide a 24-7, 365-day service, including for the nuclear submarines who maintain the UK’s continuous at sea deterrent.

They are employed by Serco Marine, which is currently in talks with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about renewing its 10-year £1.2 billion contract with the Royal Navy.

Officials have indicated they want to reduce the contract by £250 million, putting nearly 100 jobs at risk.

Unite national officer John McGookin said: “The strikes will cause significant disruption to the fleet but our members have no choice if they are to protect these vital services.

“There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that will require Serco Marine and the MoD engaging in meaningful consultations with the workforce over the impact of the proposed contract changes.”

In previous contract negotiations, skippers and crews from the Royal Navy’s afloat services have been involved in consultations to provide critical insight into how the service operates at sea.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Serco and the MoD must listen to these seasoned seafarers. Ignoring their expertise risks vital jobs and decades of working knowledge and endangers fleet safety. They have Unite’s complete backing in taking strike action.”

The workers will begin working to rule and an overtime ban on March 6. Tug masters, boatmasters and bargemasters will take 24 hours of strike action on the same day.

On March 7, technical managers, workshop managers, senior engineers, junior engineers, tank cleaners and technicians will take 24 hours of strike action.

On 10 March, all shore grades, office, workshop and shore staff, mates, able seaman, fuel supervisors, barge operatives and pilot boat crews will stage a further 24-hour strike.

An MoD spokesperson said: “The Royal Navy is closely monitoring the situation and working to mitigate the impact to operations.

“The continuous at sea deterrent will not be affected.

“While this is a matter between the contractor and their workforce, we stand by to assist in the resolution process where appropriate.”