Crippling strikes by Royal Navy tugboat crews are suspended for talks

Strikes by Royal Navy tugboat crew have been suspended with more talks set to take place about the contracts to ensure the service is ‘fit for purpose’.

Strikes were being planned by around 300 Serco Marine workers providing Royal Navy afloat services, such as the tugs which escort navy ships in and out of Portsmouth Harbour, but Unite has said that this have been put on hold.

Unite and Prospect unions have agreed to suspend strike action at Portsmouth, Devonport,, Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock and Kyle of Lochalsh following talks with the MoD, Serco and the Royal Navy. Serco has agreed to delay signing its new contract with the MoD to allow for 30 days of union consultations.

Unite national officer John McGookin said: “Unite is pleased that the MoD and Serco have acknowledged the concerns of our members, whose expertise and decades of experience are fundamental to the running of the Royal Navy’s afloat services.

“There will now be a consultation period to ensure the service is fit for purpose under the new contract. During this period, strike action will be suspended but action short of strikes will continue.”

Dockyard workers who work for Serco Maritime were on strike on Monday, February 3, 2025. After being left in dark about the afloat services contract, many of them are scared for their jobs. | Sarah Standing (030225-9144)

As previously reported by The News, Dockyard workers have previously formed a picket line outside HMNB Portsmouth’s Trafalgar Gate, disgruntled and upset at being left in the dark despite being consulted during previous contract negotiations. They have been carrying out action short of a strike since.

The News understands that redundancy consultations have been made at Serco.

A statement from Prospect said: “Following intensive discussions at ACAS, Prospect has chosen to suspend its industrial action at Serco Marine. This is as a result of Serco and the Ministry of Defence agreeing a pause on the signing of the new contract for 30 days to allow further intensive meetings and the sharing of more information.

“The action will remain suspended while talks with Serco remain productive.”

Afloat services covers all towage activities bunkering and watering, tank cleaning, passenger services, trials work, munitions and nuclear safety activities for the Royal Navy - key infrastructure tasks which allows the force to carry out its duties.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We welcome the proposed strike action being suspended and will continue to work with Serco to resolve this dispute with their employees as soon as possible.”