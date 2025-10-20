The Royal Navy is carefully managing the transition of aging ships being replaced with modern alternatives, a defence minister has said.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, Labour, reaffirmed timelines for when all Type 23 frigates are going to be replaced. Construction of modern and advanced counterparts are in the works, but a difficult period is looming on the horizon where new Type 26 and 31 ships aren’t ready while their predecessors are retired. A total of 13 vessels are being built.

HMS Iron Duke and other Royal Navy assets were deployed from Portsmouth to stalk several Russian ships sailing in British waters. Pictured; HMS Iron Duke | Royal Navy

A landmark £10bn deal agreed with Norway will also see Inspiration-class frigates produced for the Scandinavian nation. Liberal democrat defence spokesperson, Helen Maguire MP, asked the government in a parliamentary written question if this agreement changes the Duke-class out of service dates. Many are still carrying out major operations, such as HMS Iron Duke shadowing Russian vessels.

Mr Pollard said: “The Ministry of Defence welcomes Norway’s defence procurement deal which will see a fleet of Type 26 Anti-Submarine Warfare frigates operate jointly by Britain and Norway in Northern Europe, significantly strengthening NATO’s northern flank. The Royal Navy is carefully managing the transition from Type 23 to Type 26 and Type 31 frigates, with the Duke Class Type 23s currently due to exit service in 2035.

“The Royal Navy continuously reviews out of service dates to achieve maximum availability of its’ platforms and ensure that it can meet its’ operational commitments.”

When will Type 26 and 31 frigates be ready for the Royal Navy?

General purpose Type 31 frigates, due to be based in Portsmouth, will carry out an array of operations for the Royal Navy. This will include maritime security missions, drug-busting operations, intelligence gathering duties, humanitarian aid deployments, and other tasks.

Their Type 26 counterparts, specialised to hunt submarines, will be largely deployed to the North Atlantic to protect the region from Russian naval incursions - working alongside autonomous vessels. Ms Maguire asked what steps are being taken to make sure all Type 26s are ready by 2030.

Mr Pollard responded: “The Royal Navy is making substantial progress towards deploying autonomous systems alongside crewed platforms to increase the lethality of the fleet and deliver the Strategi Defence Review recommendations. The current Type 23 Duke Class frigates will be replaced by eight Type 26 City Class frigates and five Type 31 Inspiration Class frigates.

“Type 26 frigates are expected to enter service from 2028 onwards, and all Type 31s are expected to be in service by the early 2030s. The Royal Navy is also continuing to make significant investment in its six Daring Class destroyers, the Type 45, to enhance and sustain the class into the late 2030s.”

Responding to a follow question by Conservative MP Andrew Snowdon, Mr Pollard said the Type 26 programme “remains on track to meet all user requirements and deliver world-class anti-submarine warfare frigates”.