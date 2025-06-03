The make-up of Royal Navy destroyers and their operations could be changed amid major defence reforms.

The Strategic Defence Review (SDR) announced to the public yesterday (June 2) detailed adaptations to the Daring-class Type 45 destroyers. Details of upgrades to the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and brand new Type 26 frigates have also been published.

All 62 of the recommendations in the SDR have been accepted by the government and are expected to be implemented. One of these read: “The Royal Navy must continue its transformation in the skills, equipment, and ways of operating needed for the 21st century maritime domain as part of an Integrated Force.”

Changes to Type 45 destroyers?

The SDR further outlined this recommendation by stating the Daring-class destroyers will be used alongside autonomous systems. It said: “This should include exploring possible development from a Type 45 destroyer to a minimally crewed or autonomous air dominance system that could integrate directed energy weapons and enable better connectivity to other assets within the UK’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence system.”

Air defence destroyers will still play a vital role in Royal Navy and RAF operations through the UK’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD). The SDR said the IAMD will consist of Typhoons and F-35 fighter jets to provide air defence against cruise missile attacks.

“These platforms are also a key part of the IAMD offensive counter-air and deep precision strike capability that underpins conventional deterrence, projecting force at range from the UK to nullify threats before they are launched,” the report said. “The air component also contributes to UK IAMD through Protector and P8-A Poseidon aircraft which, alongside the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer, deliver near-continuous maritime surveillance and strike capabilities from the sea.”

Upgrades

Type 45 destroyers play a vital role in UK Carrier Strike Group operations, with HMS Dauntless currently deployed alongside HMS Prince of Wales. Further funding has been allocated to the development of laser weapons, including the DragonFire system. Nearly £1bn of additional investment was placed into the armament, which can reportedly hit a £1 coin from a mile away.

The first ship is due to be fitted with the system in 2027. Defence secretary John Healey previously said: “These investments will mean the most significant advance in UK defence technology in decades. We will ensure our Armed Forces have the cutting-edge capabilities they need to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.”