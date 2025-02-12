Innovative Type 83 destroyers will secure shipbuilding jobs for years as the project continues to be analysed.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is considering where to build the new Royal Navy warships, which are due to replace their Type 45 counterparts. Work to build the destroyers is expected to go into the mid-2040s.

Mystery still surrounds how the Type 83 ships will be used and what her capabilities will be, with the designs still in the pre-concept phase. Luke Akehurst, Labour MP for North Durham, submitted a parliamentary written question asking UK companies will be involved in the design, manufacture and support of the shipbuilding project.

Maria Eagle, minister for defence procurement, said: “This Government is committed to delivering a thriving shipbuilding sector across the UK, supporting the whole supply chain, from design to repair, systems and integration. The Type 83 destroyer is one element of the Future Air Dominance System (FADS) programme, which has commenced its concept phase. FADS will replace the UK’s present Maritime Air Defence Capability vested in the Type 45 destroyer Programme.

“It is not yet possible to confirm where these ships will be built as it is subject to due commercial process, but the build of the Type 83 will secure work until at least the mid-2040s, depending on the number of platforms built. Analysis of supply chain involvement and social value will be conducted during this phase. Social value and sovereign considerations will inform any subsequent investment.”

Former defence minister James Cartlidge previously said the ships were projected to be built for the Royal Navy by the late 2030s. The first mention of the Type 83 destroyer was in the Defence Command Paper published in 2021 - titled Defence in a Competitive Age.

Government officials outlined intentions to replace the Royal Navy’s six Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, which have a retirement date of 2038. The Type 83 destroyer is expected to be a futuristic, innovative and modern warship, though its application has yet to be announced.