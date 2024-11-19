Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Innovative Type 83 destroyers will soon be replacing current Royal Navy ships as the project takes a step forward.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been taking initial steps to replace the fleets current Darling-class Type 45 destroyers. As reported in the UK Defence Journal, the government has taken a “significant step” in the programme by seeking market engagement, while also advancing the Future Air Dominance System (FADS).

A project to build innovative Type 83 destroyers, being put together by the Ministry of Defence, has taken a step forward. Pictured: Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond returning home to Portsmouth in 2024. | Royal Navy

The FADS programme is described as “a transformative multi-domain programme that will provide Integrated Air and Missile Defence against the toughest of threats in the air domain, and strike against the hardest of targets in air, land, and maritime domains.” Type 83 destroyers are a major part of that and will be tasked with providing air defence for carrier strike groups by the mid-2030s.

The Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) arm of the MoD is inviting experts to participate in a Market Engagement Event (MEE) on December 2, 2024. It is hoped this will gather vital information which will determine the course of the project. The MoD noted that the event will include a presentation to guests to show an overview of the programme, as well as requirements and time-scales. Another session will be held in early January 2025.

The vessel was first mentioned in the Defence Command Paper published in 2021, where the government confirmed that pre-concept work and assessment was being carried out. These destroyers are expected to be a futuristic, innovative and modern warship. They are expected to be larger than their Type 45 counterparts and fulfil a multi-purpose role, rather than being designed just for anti-aircraft warfare. A concept picture released released by BAE Systems shows a ship armed with 128 cells for Vertical Launch missiles.