Defence officials have set out a timeline of updates for a mysterious new shipbuilding programme.

Updates on the new Type 83 destroyers, which are due to replace their new Type 45 counterparts in the Royal Navy fleet, will be announced in the near future. With the project only just reaching the concept phase, many of the details remain unclear.

Graeme Downie, Labour MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) when the next stage of plans are due to be made public. Responding to the parliamentary written question, minister for defence procurement Maria Eagle said further information will be announced soon.

Further updates on the Type 83 shipbuilding project are due to be announced soon, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Pictured is the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon. | LA(PHOT) Ben Sutton

The Labour MP for Liverpool Galston said: “The next stage of the Type 83 Destroyer programme, which is one element of the Future Air Dominance System (FADS) programme, will be announced following the completion of the Strategic Defence Review.”

Where is the Type 83 destroyer project now?

Designs to build the innovative air defence ships for the Royal Navy reached the concept phase earlier this month. As previously reported in The News, the minister said: “The Type 83 Destroyer will be the core of the Future Air Dominance System (FADS) programme, which has commenced its concept phase. FADS will replace the UK's present Maritime Air Defence Capability vested in the Type 45 Destroyer Programme.”

The government is aiming to boost the economy by creating jobs within the defence sector, and the Type 83 programme has been highlighted as a part of it. Work to build the destroyers is expected to proceed into the mid-2040s, depending on the number of platforms being constructed. It’s expected to secure shipbuilding jobs for years.

A site for the construction is still being considered, with Ms Eagle stating that no decisions have been made yet due to commercial processes. She previously said: “Analysis of supply chain involvement and social value will be conducted during this phase. Social value and sovereign considerations will inform any subsequent investment.”