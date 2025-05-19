“Unique” underwater glue that can be used to repair Royal Navy equipment during deployments has been developed in Portsmouth.

Scientists have developed an adhesive which they believe will save lives and give the armed forces an operational edge. Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said: “This unique approach, inspired by nature, demonstrates how the UK is becoming a hotbed for pioneering defence technology.

“Our scientists are working with industry to unlock emerging technologies, finding new ways to protect the military personnel who keep our nation safe, at home and abroad. That’s why we’re establishing a new innovation organisation, UK Defence Innovation, with a ring-fenced budget of £400 million, to help deliver even more cutting-edge tools like this to the Armed Forces.”

Underwater glue has been developed that can repair parts of ships. It was developed following tests on Horsea Island, Portsmouth. | Simon Frost Instagram: @frosty_the_droneman

The adhesive mimics how a mussel sticks to a rock. Military personnel can use it to repair wetsuits, damaged dinghies and other equipment rapidly in extreme environments. It can also be used to fix bridges under the water line, and could save taxpayers’ money by allowing for repairs during deployments.

The Science and Technology Laboratory arm of the Ministry of Defence (Dstl) carried out the project alongside the biotech firm Zentraxa. Successful trials involved British Army divers testing the material at Horsea Island - gluing various items to an underwater steel wall.

Tests also took place in simulated sea water in a laboratory, with the glue performing well on out of water surfaces. It’s expected to have applications beyond the defence sector. Roughly £300,000 of funding supported the project.

Principal Scientist Claire, of Dstl’s Engineering Biology project, said: “Taking something that nature does well and applying it to modern problems is what is engineering biology is all about. The glue – inspired by nature – will give our Armed Forces a capability that they simply don’t have at the moment. This will bring a new and unique capability to underwater work. It could help divers, it could mean a punctured dinghy doesn’t sink. It could ultimately save lives.”

Zentraxa’s chief technology officer, Martin Challand, added: “We have taken inspiration from natural organisms that can stick underwater like the marine mussel and then tried to exploit that bio-chemistry into a real world setting. This is a major milestone for our product – this what we have dreamed of. It is extremely rewarding to see it being used and knowing that in the future it could save lives and it is fantastic to be working together across sectors like this.

“f you were in a dingy and you suffered some damage you wouldn’t have to get back to shore to fix that. A quick fix in field could enable you to stay deployed or get back safely. This could have a life-saving impact.”