Former military personnel flocked to The Ship Anson pub in The Hard on Friday (August 15) in honour of Victory Over Japan Day. The anniversary marks the surrender of Imperial Japan and the end of the Second World War, while remembering those who lost their lives fighting in the Pacific or taken as prisoners of war.

The Ship Anson was a sombre affair of remembrance and a celebratory one, where veterans got together to share tales from their service and meet new people. Former sailors who served on HMS Tiger and HMS Ganges were among them, as well as members of the Royal Naval Association Portsea branch and local residents. Covers of wartime songs were performed alongside bands and karaoke.

A remembrance poem shared on the pub’s Facebook page said: “They went with songs to the battle, they were young. Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow. They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted, They fell with their faces to the foe. They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning. We will remember them.”

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin previously said: “The Armed Forces are proud to be at the heart of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this month. The service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation continues to inspire the men and women of today’s Armed Forces. The alliances and partnerships forged during the Second World War – in NATO, the Commonwealth and in the Far East – still keep us safe today.”

1 . VJ Day Celebrations Ship Anson Royal Navy veterans were invited to The Ship Anson pub to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. This included those who served with HMS Tiger and HMS Ganges. | Ship Anson Photo Sales

