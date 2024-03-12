Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now she is at the forefront of Exercise Steadfast Defender, Nato's largest operation since The Cold War. She was joined by more than 30 ships, four submarines, multiple aircraft from maritime patrol to F-35 Lightning jets and more than 20,000 personnel from nations including Canada, Denmark, France and Spain. Surface, air and land scenarios were were played out in the UK-led phase of the operation.

RFA TIDESURGE OPERHHMS Prince of Wales is heading the UK Carrier Strike Group on Exercise Steadfast Defender. Pictured is a Merlin Mk2 helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron with RFA Tidespring and HMS Prince of Wales in the background. Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker/Royal Navy

HMS Prince of Wales replaced HMS Queen Elizabeth in leading the UK Carrier Strike Group. Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker.

Training regimes were delivered and conducted by the Royal Navy’s Joint Exercise Training and Planning Staff (JTEPS). Commodore Andrew Ingham, Commander Fleet Operational Standards and Training, said: “JTEPS, as the formation level training arm of FOST, deliver high end and realistic multi-domain warfare training to UK, NATO and partner nation Maritime Task groups. By conducting large scale multinational exercises, such as Nordic Response, JTEPS are able to strive for maximum lethality and readiness.”

"Through careful planning, effective orchestrating and detailed evaluation we are able to ensure that the alliance’s most powerful naval assets are consistently challenged against realistic and credible threat scenarios. Their work supporting the largest NATO exercise in 50 years is absolutely crucial to ensuring that we are prepared for the challenges and threats of modern era.”

ET(CIS) Marshall said Exercise Joint Warrior was the first time he worked alongside other nations. He added: "Being here for me will be different from everyone else’s experiences, as I came straight here out of training. Most people here have already spent time at sea practising their role, but this opportunity has really helped me consolidate what I have learnt in training within an international setting.” Maritime reservists supported personnel on the exercise.