Minister of state for security, Tom Tugendhat, said the £3.2bn aircraft carrier should be out “defending our interests abroad” rather than being stuck in HMNB Portsmouth. The vessel's departure on Sunday to take part in the largest Nato mission since the Cold War was cancelled at the last minute, leaving well-wishers who had waited to see her departure disappointed.

She is due to replace HMS Queen Elizabeth, who was due to lead Exercise Steadfast Defender with the UK Carrier Strike Group weeks ago. A mechanical fault discovered during "pre-sailing" checks grounds those plans to a halt - with exercises in the North Sea off the coast of Norway still to get underway. Asked what had happened to HMS Prince of Wales on Sunday, Mr Tugendhat told LBC: “I’m afraid it’s not something I can explain – that’s a matter for the MoD (Ministry of Defence), and I’m going to have to ask some questions about it.

The departure of HMS Prince of Wales is due to take place later today after her initial sailing on Sunday was delayed. Picture: Sarah Standing (060224-5221).

“But I’m sure the First Sea Lord is looking at this right now. Admiral (Sir Ben) Key has commanded an aircraft carrier in the past and will no doubt be all over the details of this and making sure they set sail as soon as possible. It isn’t acceptable that we have such expensive and important items of kit sitting in dock when they should be out defending our interests abroad.”

Tom Tugendhat, Security Secretary, said the HMS Prince of Wales delay was "not acceptable". Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.

An MoD spokesman confirmed HMS Prince of Wales’s sailing had been postponed but did not give a reason for the last-minute decision. He said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail from Portsmouth soon, subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.” According to King's Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 aircraft carrier is due to start leaving port from 1pm. Mr Tugendhat also rejected the suggestion that the warship can only sail on a sunny day when the tide is going the right way.

Asked whether the aircraft carrier can only be used in such conditions, he told LBC: “That is absolutely not correct. Our warships are capable of operating in practically all weathers… the reality is we have a completely capable Navy with some extraordinary sailors who are able to equip and deploy our vessels around the world. And you can see them in operations today, fighting the Houthis in the Red Sea, but also defending our interests around the world.”