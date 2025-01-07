Royal Navy's HMS Bronington: Funding bid to save historic ship rejected

A funding bid to save an historic warship once captained by King Charles has been rejected.

HMS Bronington | Phil Owens, the Bronington Trust

Momentum has been growing to save Cold War minesweeper HMS Bronington, which has sat partially submerged in Merseyside Docks since 2016.

The Bronington Trust has been locked in a battle to save the “last of the wooden walls” ship for over five years. In that time they have raised over £17,000 from fundraising and secured charitable status.

But while progress is being made, obstacles remain before a dramatic resurrection of the ship that was captained by the then Prince Charles in 1976 can be celebrated.

The trust previously told The News heritage fundraising was “exceptionally challenging” with “ever increasing competition for funds”. This led them to break down the action plan for the ship into smaller elements, which they believed was more likely to appeal to potential funders and a future long term berth - ideally in Portsmouth.

The volunteers developed an initial all-options appraisal phase once the ship is salvaged and removed from the dock at Birkenhead. This will range from whole ship restoration to saving just key elements of the ship such as the main superstructure housing the Bridge, Bridge Wings, Operations Room, and Wheelhouse.

Despite the trust’s efforts, a recent heritage funding bid was unsuccessful due to the high levels of applications. But although the initial application was unsuccessful, the potential funders described the bid as “good quality” and said “there were many positives about your application and there is a fascinating story to tell".

Mike McBride, of the trust, said: “The trust had a constructive follow-up meeting with the potential funders. The feedback was sufficiently encouraging that the trust and fundraising consultants will re-apply shortly when the feedback has been addressed.”

Meanwhile, industrial partners, training bodies, local government and youth groups have all expressed their interest in supporting the project. Letters of support have been received from the Sea Cadets chief executive officer Martin Coles, Royal Naval Association general secretary Bill Oliphant, Ton Class Association president Rear Admiral John Lippiett and Merseyside Museums.

In addition, Dan Snow, the British historian and TV presenter, is a keen supporter of the project and has voluntarily filmed extracts for a documentary that highlights the historical significance of the National Historic Ships UK registered HMS Bronington.

To aid vessel rescue, the Birkenhead based Cammell Laird Shipbuilding Company provided the free services of a naval architect to develop a slipway landing feasibility study saving the trust thousands of pounds. In addition, expert salvage guidance has been sought, and pending the availability of rescue funding, plans are in place to salvage and have slipway land for HMS Bronington.

Mr McBride added: “As a charity, the HMS Bronington Trust remains fully committed to telling the story of HMS Bronington and her crews and Royal connections, as well as the broader Ton Class story and this heritage commitment will be at the heart of the decision for the future of the ship.

“Fundraising to save HMS Bronington continues. In particular, the trust is very grateful to navy staff at the Maritime Capability Trials Assessment organisation (HM Naval Base Portsmouth) which has worked throughout the year to raise money to help save HMS Bronington. Please support the trust as we seek essential funding to restore this iconic Royal Navy warship.”

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-restore-hms-bronington