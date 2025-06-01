Critical reforms of the armed forces and spending plans for the military are due to be published soon.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce the results of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) tomorrow (June 2), according to the Independent. Lord Robertson and other top military officials have been leading the review for over a year.

The prime minister launched the SDR last year. The aim was to determine the most crucial areas for the government to spend money, for military experts to decide on the most vital capabilities the armed forces need, and future technologies which should be explored further.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is due to announce the Strategic Defence Review on Monday (June 2). Defence secretary John Healey said it would send a clear message to Russia. | Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Sir Keir called the review a “radical blueprint” that would drive forward investments in shipbuilding, drone technology and cyber defences. He wrote in The Sun that preparing for the threats of tomorrow means “bringing together every ­capability we have, from drones, to artillery, to human instinct and intelligence, into one formidable, integrated fighting machine.”

Labour previously accused the past Conservative government of “hollowing out” the armed forces. During a media round this morning (June 1), defence secretary John Healey said the review will send a signal to Russia that the UK is preparing for any eventuality.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Morning With Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said: “This is a message to Moscow as well. This is Britain standing behind, making our armed forces stronger but making our industrial base stronger, and this is part of our readiness to fight, if required.”

He added: “We have to be prepared. Nato has to be prepared. We see Putin in Ukraine trying to redraw international boundaries by force… it’s part of the growing Russian aggression. The world is more uncertain. The tensions are greater but we prepare for war in order to secure the peace. If you’re strong enough to defeat an enemy you deter them from attacking in the first place.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the SDR will be pivotal in defending the nation. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The government has been pushing further investment in the armed forces, giving personnel two above inflation pay rises in 12 months and setting out plans to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027. Labour has also pledged to increase this further to 3 per cent by 2034.

Some of the pre-announced policies have been criticised. Mr Healey’s announcement of decommissioning both Landing Platform Docks HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark - as well as HMS Northumberland and other equipment - drew wroth from the Conservative party due to the capability gap this would create. The defence secretary argued that it was a waste of taxpayers’ money to have ships artificially on the books when they’re not going to be used on operations, and investing in new capabilities would be better.

New contracts have already been handed out to produce new technologies and bolster existing structures. This includes Serco being handed a massive new deal to oversee armed forces recruitment.