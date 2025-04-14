Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A re-enactment and celebration event is being set up to commemoration the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be hosting live music and other activities in its Historic Quarter on May 10. Visitors are promised to be transported back to 1945 with live music, dance performances, historic vessels, costumed interpreters and other family fun on display.

A 1940s celebratory event will be held in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | Adobe Stock

This is all to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. All the events will take place in Boathouse 4 and 5 between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors are encouraged to jump on the dance floor in Boathouse 5, as Portsmouth Lindy Hop will lead an energetic swing dance inspired by music of the time. Uplifting harmonies will be performed by The Charlalas - a 1940s singing trio - in Boathouse 4.

Fascinating naval history will also be on display at the Boathouse 4 pontoons, where people can get up close and personal with several military vessels that operated over the decades. Motor Gun Boat 81 (1942) and High-Speed Launch 102 (1936) - both of which played a crucial role in the Second World War - will be among them.

The public can get their hands on vintage games and sample delicious food inspired from the era. Visitors can access all the entertainment for free, included in a Historic Quarter Pass.