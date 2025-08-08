Proud residents will be honouring British Second World War veterans who served our nation in the Pacific.

A ceremony will be held at St Mary’s Church in Portchester Castle to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory In Japan (VJ) Day. Veterans are expected to attend the religious service on August 17 at 2.30pm.

Annabel Barr, one of the organiser’s at the church, said it was a privilege for the congregation to set up the commemoration. She told The News: “Everyone is loving it. I think the whole idea of celebrating this and getting the veterans involved is absolutely fantastic.

A VJ 80 ceremony is going to be held at Portchester Castle, commemorating the service of soldiers who served in the Second World War. | Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

“It has all been hustle and bustle. We’re all getting very busy and it’s becoming very fun, and we’re going to have an energetic service.” Reverend Adam Gay, who served as a Chaplain in the Royal Navy, will be holding the service of remembrance.

Musicians from the TS Tenacity Nautical Training Corps band will be performing, with a singer conducting wartime tunes. VJ Day marks the surrender of Imperial Japan in the Second World War, with the documents being signed on the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. The anniversary remembers those killed in South East Asia, or who died in Japanese concentration camps.

Ms Barr, 26, of Portchester, added: “Portchester Castle was one of Britain’s first naval bases, so to be able to look out to Portsmouth Naval Base from there is the past looking on to the present, which is wonderful for the veterans to be a part of.

TS Tenacity Nautical Training Corps performing at the Portchester Gala, Portchester Castle. | Alec Chapman

“The 80 years in itself is a massive element. VJ Day is often overlooked so much as it was a part of the ending of the war. The veterans who did serve deserve that recognition that they did participate in such a big day. Our church has a lot of military ties, and we’ve got the younger ones involved.”

Ms Barr said generous charitable organisations are supporting the event and she’s especially excited that people of all ages are fully involved.

“We’re just reinstating that we’re that kind of church and we are proud to have that connection with the armed forces. Our congregation are all very excited, and the younger ones are learning and understanding it. Having it as a religious service will incorporate the facts and truths of what those men went through is so important. We’re very sure veterans will visit from the local area.”