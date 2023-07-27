She broke down in August last year off the coast of the Isle of Wight while she was heading to the USA as part of a deployment. Problems with her starboard shaft persisted, leading to her being taken to Scotland for repairs.

Speculation regarding the cost of the £3.2bn warship’s repairs, and who will eventually pay the sum, ran rife while she spent months in the drydock. Now, the Royal Navy’s largest vessel is back in action once again. The plan is for her to be deployed to the USA in the autumn.