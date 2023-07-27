News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: HMS Prince of Wales on her first day back at sea as she sets sail for Portsmouth

Fantastic video footages has been shared of HMS Prince of Wales’ first day back at sea.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
HMS Prince of Wales Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The clip, shared on the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier’s Twitter account, shows her crew hard at work to get the vessel back on the waters again. HMS Prince of Wales is finally heading home to Portsmouth following months of repairs in Rosyth, the place where she was built.

She broke down in August last year off the coast of the Isle of Wight while she was heading to the USA as part of a deployment. Problems with her starboard shaft persisted, leading to her being taken to Scotland for repairs.

Speculation regarding the cost of the £3.2bn warship’s repairs, and who will eventually pay the sum, ran rife while she spent months in the drydock. Now, the Royal Navy’s largest vessel is back in action once again. The plan is for her to be deployed to the USA in the autumn.

