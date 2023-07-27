WATCH: HMS Prince of Wales on her first day back at sea as she sets sail for Portsmouth
The clip, shared on the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier’s Twitter account, shows her crew hard at work to get the vessel back on the waters again. HMS Prince of Wales is finally heading home to Portsmouth following months of repairs in Rosyth, the place where she was built.
She broke down in August last year off the coast of the Isle of Wight while she was heading to the USA as part of a deployment. Problems with her starboard shaft persisted, leading to her being taken to Scotland for repairs.
Speculation regarding the cost of the £3.2bn warship’s repairs, and who will eventually pay the sum, ran rife while she spent months in the drydock. Now, the Royal Navy’s largest vessel is back in action once again. The plan is for her to be deployed to the USA in the autumn.