Striking photographs marking the lives of those who served on D-Day will be shared to the public in a new museum exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portraits of Second World War veterans, many of which were involved in the Normandy Landings, will be put on display at The D-Day Story museum in Southsea. “The Lucky Ones Grow Old” exhibition features images of nine veterans, accompanied by their stories of wartime service and life in the civilian world.

Portsmouth-based photographer Matt Sills took the portraits at the museum on June 3, during the national commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Mr Sills said: “On D-Day thousands of young men made the ultimate sacrifice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brand new exhibition is set to be unveiled at The D-Day Story Museum in Portsmouth, where portraits of Second World War veterans will be shared to the public. | Contributed

“The nine veterans who I have photographed were there on that day. They did their duty and they fought for freedom. They don’t think of themselves as heroes, they say the heroes are those who died. They simply consider themselves to be the lucky ones, the ones who made it home.

“80 years have passed since D-Day and each one of these men have lived every moment of it. Whilst D-Day was a hugely significant event, this exhibition is about celebrating lives since that day. When you look at these portraits, I want you to think about everything they have achieved but also take a moment to think of the ones who never had the chance. It’s the lucky ones who grow old."

The new exhibition will be put on display at The D-Day Story Museum on December 19. | Alex Shute

Mr Sills has held a long-standing passion for Second World War history, while also travelling around the globe to work for some of the world’s most recognised brands, including Formula One teams. As a Portsmouth native, he’s particularly interested in the role the city played in the conflict.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “In the summer we had the honour of hosting veterans at the D-Day 80 event held in Southsea. It is so important that we continue to share their experiences with a new generation, and this exhibition is another chance for us to pay our respects to those heroes who were part of D-Day. It's great to see a local photographer capturing such poignant and important photographs, which open up conversations and commemorate everything they have done and achieved since that day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition opens next Thursday, December 19, 2024, until Saturday, January 18, 2025. Admission to the new feature is free and the public do not require a museum ticket to access it. Further details can be found on the D-Day Story website.