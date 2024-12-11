Dog seen being kicked and hit in Portsmouth - woman identified after RSPCA investigation
The RSPCA received reports of a woman being seen hitting the canine at approximately 2:30pm on November 24 in Fawcett Road, Southsea.
The animal was a medium to large brown shorthair breed, who is possibly of a younger age. Jules Arnold, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, previously said: “We’ve received reports of a dog allegedly being kicked while out on a walk in this part of Portsmouth, and are keen to establish more information.
“I’m now appealing to people in the local area for information about this alleged incident, including this woman who may have been in the area at the time, and could have important information to support our enquiries. All animals should be treated with kindness and respect, so we are keen to find the dog so we can check that they are okay as part of our enquiries.”
The RSPCA have confirmed that the person in the appeal has been identified and spoken to, with the investigation coming to a close. They thanked the general public for their help in sharing the appeal.
