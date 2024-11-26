Elation as Portsmouth kennels secures RSPCA award for ninth year in row

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 10:42 BST

Portsmouth City Council's Stray Dog Kennels have officially won the RSPCA's Platinum PawPrints Award this year.

The award recognised the council’s kennels for going above and beyond the basic requirements to help stray dogs. The kennels have a dedicated microchipping service, efficient processes for reuniting lost dogs with owners, and partnerships with rehoming charities.

Portsmouth City Council's Stray Dog Kennels have officially won the RSPCA's Platinum PawPrints Award this year
Portsmouth City Council's Stray Dog Kennels have officially won the RSPCA's Platinum PawPrints Award this year | RSPCA

It marks the fifth year of winning gold in the Stray Dog Services category, for which the RSPCA awards Platinum status for, and the ninth consecutive year of PawPrint recognitions overall.

Lauren Rackham, head of community safety, who adopted Frank from the kennels last year, said: "Last year alone, our kennels rescued over 80 dogs. Thanks to our amazing staff, we reunited 55 of those with their owners and worked with rehoming charities across the country to ensure the rest could find their new forever home.

“We also microchipped countless dogs which is a key priority for us as it's one of the easiest ways to reduce the risk of owners losing their dogs forever.

"We're all animal lovers and I think these awards show that. We truly care and just want to continue providing the best possible care for our residents and their dogs."

This award makes the council one of just 22 councils nationwide to receive coveted platinum status this year.

Frank came into the kennel's care covered in fleas and had no collar or microchip (left). After vet treatment and lots of love, he's now living his best life (right) with Lauren, whose community safety role covers management of the kennels.
Frank came into the kennel's care covered in fleas and had no collar or microchip (left). After vet treatment and lots of love, he's now living his best life (right) with Lauren, whose community safety role covers management of the kennels. | PCC

Portsmouth is one of the few local authorities in the region to have its own kennelling provision, meaning it can provide essential support to other councils by taking on their stray dogs and sharing expertise and facilities. It's a collaborative approach which is ensuring consistent, high-quality care for stray dogs both in and out of the city.

Cllr Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure and sport, said: "I'm really proud of our kennels for showing yet again an exceptional level of care across all aspects of stray dog care.

"Our teams work day in, day out to provide a service that goes beyond just housing strays - they're committed to reuniting pets with their families, finding loving homes for those who need them, and being proactive in reducing the number of permanently lost dogs each year. It's a thoroughly deserved award."

For more information about the Portsmouth City Council’s Kennels, click here.

