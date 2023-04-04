Easter is very nearly here and people in Portsmouth are no doubt keeping their fingers crossed for a sunny bank holiday weekend to kick off spring. A majority of the UK has experienced tumultuous weather over the course of the last few weeks, especially after the arrival of Storm Mathis last week.

Rainfall has been battering the country, with strong winds and chilly temperatures, whereas the past few days have seen much brighter spells in the south. Easter bank holiday starts on Good Friday (April 7) and runs until Easter Monday (April 10). The city’s schools will be breaking up for their Easter holidays for just under two weeks from April 3 to April 14, just in time for an Easter Egg hunt or two.

With that in mind, here’s what we can expect from the weather in Portsmouth over Easter, according to the Met Office.

This week and Good Friday

Portsmouth will see cloudy skies on Wednesday with heavy rain by nighttime with temperatures reaching 10°c . Light showers are expected around Thursday lunchtime, but it’s expected to turn brighter later with highs of 12°c.

The sun will then come out over Portsmouth on Good Friday, with highs of 12°c.

Weekend including Easter Sunday and beyond

On Easter Saturday, the skies will change from sunny to cloudy by the afternoon with highs of 11°c. Cloudy weather is also expected on Easter Sunday, with temperatures reaching 12°c.

The clouds will then move into Easter Monday, with highs of 12°c throughout the day. Towards mid-April, there is a chance of a period of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of wetter and windier weather more widely, however confidence is low.

