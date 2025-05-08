Air ambulance spotted attending emergency incident in Gosport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An air ambulance was spotted attending an emergency incident in a Gosport field.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening around 10pm when the medical team were spotted at Forton Recreation Ground for a medical episode.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. | Supplied

However, they were not needed by the time they arrived. A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: "Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed it was deployed to a medical incident in Gosport at 10.08pm.

"The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and specialist paramedic responded by air. They were stood down upon arrival at scene."