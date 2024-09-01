Body of a man found at Park Gate address as police and paramedics attend scene

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 18:35 BST
A body of a man has been discovered at a house in Park Gate near Fareham.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, were alerted earlier this afternoon (September 1). One eye witness said ambulances were at the property in Hunts Pond Road for at least three hours.

They added that a relatively large police presence was at the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police attended an address on Hunts Pond Road, Park Gate, on the afternoon of Sunday, September 1, after the body of a man was found.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

