Body of a man found at Park Gate address as police and paramedics attend scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services, including paramedics and police, were alerted earlier this afternoon (September 1). One eye witness said ambulances were at the property in Hunts Pond Road for at least three hours.
They added that a relatively large police presence was at the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police attended an address on Hunts Pond Road, Park Gate, on the afternoon of Sunday, September 1, after the body of a man was found.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.