A community centre hit by a vicious fire will be closed while repairs are made.

The blaze broke out at Emsworth Community Centre in North Street yesterday afternoon (March 18). Smoke was seen billowing from the roof at roughly 4pm as firefighters from several stations were scrambled to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, with occupants being evacuated by the time the emergency services arrived. A statement on the community centre’s Facebook page said: “Due to this afternoon's fire, the centre will be closed for the next couple of weeks.

“We will let you know when we will be open again. Thank you for all the kind and caring messages that have been left by members of the community.”

Neighbourhood groups are rallying around the centre in their time of need. Emsworth Fire Station said: “We're very sorry we had to be called out to you this afternoon. If we can support in any way please let us know.” Bedhampton Community Centre added: “We are so sorry to see this happen to a fellow Community Centre. We'll give you a call to see if we can help you.”

Residents spoke of their shock and sadness about the fire on social media. Dbee Robinson said: “The community you serve so well are all here for you. Just ask and there will be a flood of volunteers at your side! My marigolds are at the ready!

Sarah Rose said: “We are so sad to hear this has happened. Our daughter loves attending her clubs here and it’s such an important part of the community.” Suzanne Treagust added: “The Emsworth community centre is such an integral part of the community, such an awful thing to happen. Knowing the Emsworth spirit I’m sure there will be lots of offer to help.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the cause of the fire was accidental. Describing the emergency service response, she added: “Crews from Havant, Cosham, Southsea, St Mary’s, Emsworth, and Portchester arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof. The building had already been evacuated before their arrival.

“Firefighters used jets, hose reels, and an aerial platform ladder to tackle the blaze. Approximately 30 per cent of the roof sustained damage. The fire was brought under control, and the stop message was issued at 6.37pm.”