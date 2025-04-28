Portsmouth man recovers from life-threatening injuries after collision which closed A27 and M27

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man from Portsmouth who suffered life-threatening injuries in a dual-carriageway crash has recovered, police have said.

The 35-year-old was initially rushed to hospital following an incident on the A27 last year. A car collided with a pedestrian near the exit with Eastern Road on May 10, 2024, with emergency services being called to the scene at roughly 11pm.

Police and paramedics worked at the scene throughout the earlier hours of the following day. A major stretch of the the A27 and M27 eastbound were both closed while this was carried out, with representatives from National Highways reopening the route at 11am on May 11.

A man who suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A27 has recovered, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.A man who suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A27 has recovered, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
A man who suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A27 has recovered, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said. | The News Portsmouth

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued a witness appeal following the collision, urging anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with them. They launched a full investigation alongside this.

The force said at the time that the pedestrian “received treatment at the scene and was then taken to hospital”, where he was in a life-threatening condition. A police spokesman has now confirmed that the investigation has fully concluded.

He said: “Following a thorough investigation no offences were identified and this case has now been filed. The injured person has since recovered.”

Related topics:A27HospitalPoliceM27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice