A mirror is the ‘likely cause’ of a ‘devastating house fire in Bedhampton which has caused 100 per cent damage.

Crews were alerted to the report of a well alight home in Hillmead Gardens at approximately 11.41am this morning (May 14).

The fire was extinguished using hose reels and jets and fortunately there were no casualties.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Unfortunately, the fire had been unreported for some time and the home has been 100 per cent damaged by fire.”

“The fire is most likely to be caused by a concave make up mirror placed too close to glass in the sun. This incident is a reminder of the dangers of leaving mirrors in direct sunlight.”

The fire was reported as out at 1.30pm and the incident was scaled down to three fire engines with the remaining crews continuing to check the site.

The stop message came shortly after 2pm and the service has confirmed that there may be some crew in the area carrying out routine reinspection’s and offering community reassurance.