WATCH: Huge clouds of thick black smoke fill sky from burning Petersfield scrap yard near A3
More than 40 firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the flames at the John Huntley site near Petersfield this afternoon (July 1). Crews from Havant, Cosham, Emsworth, Horndean, Petersfield and Liphook were all alerted to the incident in Greenway Lane, Buriton, at 12.30pm.
Drone footage from Big Ladder Photographer shows the fire continuing to rage at the site. Smoke is rising into the sky and could be seen from a large distance.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the pile of scrap metal, which weighs approximately 3,000 tonnes, was well alight when crews arrived at the scene. Support vehicles, alongside water carriers and an aerial ladder, have also been deployed to assist the crews. Police have implemented road closures in the vicinity, with South Western Railway reporting disruption to their services for the rest of the day.
HIWFRS said firefighters are expected to be at the site for the next 24 hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.