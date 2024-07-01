Firefighters from across the Portsmouth area have been deployed to a large scrap yard fire in Greenway Lane, Buriton, Petersfield, on July 1. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke have been seen pouring from a scrap yard

More than 40 firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the flames at the John Huntley site near Petersfield this afternoon (July 1). Crews from Havant, Cosham, Emsworth, Horndean, Petersfield and Liphook were all alerted to the incident in Greenway Lane, Buriton, at 12.30pm.

Drone footage from Big Ladder Photographer shows the fire continuing to rage at the site. Smoke is rising into the sky and could be seen from a large distance.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the pile of scrap metal, which weighs approximately 3,000 tonnes, was well alight when crews arrived at the scene. Support vehicles, alongside water carriers and an aerial ladder, have also been deployed to assist the crews. Police have implemented road closures in the vicinity, with South Western Railway reporting disruption to their services for the rest of the day.