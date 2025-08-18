Huge hay bale blaze erupts at Finchdean farm as firefighters scrambled to extinguish inferno
More than 200 hay bales were destroyed in a fire in Finchdean yesterday evening (August 17). Two fire engines, a water carrier and an off-road vehicle, were deployed from Havant and Fareham.
Pictures from Ashley Simmonds captured firefighters using water jets to stop the blaze from spreading.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Hose reel jets and knapsack pumps were used to surround and tackle the flames while the farmer created a firebreak using a tractor to prevent the blaze spreading further.
“Ventilation fans were used to clear smoke from the scene. The bales are expected to continue to smoulder for the next few days with the farmer continuing to monitor the scene to prevent escalation.
“The stop message came in at 7.42pm prior to one crew returning later in the night to conduct a reinspection of the scene.”