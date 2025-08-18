Huge hay bale blaze erupts at Finchdean farm as firefighters scrambled to extinguish inferno

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:03 BST
Smouldering flames leapt a huge stack of hay bales as firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze.

More than 200 hay bales were destroyed in a fire in Finchdean yesterday evening (August 17). Two fire engines, a water carrier and an off-road vehicle, were deployed from Havant and Fareham.

Firefighters were deployed to tackle a huge farm blaze in Finchdean yesterday evening (August 17).placeholder image
Firefighters were deployed to tackle a huge farm blaze in Finchdean yesterday evening (August 17). | Ashley Simmonds/HIWFRS
Firefighters battling the blaze at a farm in Finchdean.placeholder image
Firefighters battling the blaze at a farm in Finchdean. | HIWFRS

Pictures from Ashley Simmonds captured firefighters using water jets to stop the blaze from spreading.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Finchdean.placeholder image
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Finchdean. | Ashley Simmonds/HIWFRS
Fire crews in Finchdean.placeholder image
Fire crews in Finchdean. | Ashley Simmonds/HIWFRS

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Hose reel jets and knapsack pumps were used to surround and tackle the flames while the farmer created a firebreak using a tractor to prevent the blaze spreading further.

“Ventilation fans were used to clear smoke from the scene. The bales are expected to continue to smoulder for the next few days with the farmer continuing to monitor the scene to prevent escalation.

“The stop message came in at 7.42pm prior to one crew returning later in the night to conduct a reinspection of the scene.”

