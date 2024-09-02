Fire crews called out to Gosport white van engulfed in flames with police notified

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:09 BST
Fire crews from Hampshire have tackled a vehicle blaze in Gosport in the early hours of this morning.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue crews from Gosport and Fareham were called to Broadsands Drive, Gosport at around 2.30am on Monday, September 2 following reports of a vehicle fire. A white van was engulfed in flames with the fire service putting out the flames and referring the issue to the police.

Two breathing apparatus and a high pressure hose reel was used to put out the flames. The circumstances around the fire are still unknown at this time.

The News has contacted the police and fire service for further details and we will provide an update once received.

