Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth firefighters are taking on a challenge in America to honour the fallen firefighters and victims of the 9/11 terror attacks, whilst fundraising for the families left behind.

Firefighters set for USA challenge | Hants fire service

The trip will see Cosham’s Red Watch crew travel to Truist Park, home of the Major League Baseball team the Atlanta Braves, in Georgia, to raise money for the Terry Farrell Fund, Georgia Chapter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing full fire kit, the team will take on the Truist Park Charity Stair Climb, where they will climb up and down 110 floors, representing how many storeys high the Twin Towers stood amongst the Manhattan skyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew manager Simon Bone said: “As serving members of the UK fire service, we remember the firefighters who climbed the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001, driven by an unwavering commitment to save lives.

“Each step we take in fire kit and breathing apparatus as we climb those stairs is a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and unity of our colleagues from across the pond. We are looking to raise as much money as possible to support the Terry Farrell Fund, Georgia Chapter, and the fantastic work they do.”

The team are undertaking a number of fundraisers prior to the transatlantic trip, with two of the Red Watch crew recently completing the David Goggins challenge – running four miles every four hours over a 48-hour period. Red Watch are also completing a fundraising stair climb at the Village Gym in Portsmouth on Friday 26 April, where they will be continuously climbing in full fire kit and breathing apparatus all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team of firefighters going over to the USA include Danny Manns, Simon Bone, Sam Jackson, Tim Johnson, Jack Salter-Vaile, Josh Moors, Harry Arnold, Chris Harvey, George Hart, Richard Coe, Brian Saunders, Paul Voller, Lizzie Gray, Rhianna Edwards and Scott Hewson.

The Terry Farrell Fund was set up in the wake of 9/11 attacks in memory of Terry Farrell, one of the firefighters who died in the tragedy. The fund supports the families of firefighters across America, as well as providing vital life-saving equipment to emergency responders.

The Portsmouth firefighters have set themselves a target of raising £5,000 to help the families of their American counterparts. They have raised nearly £4,000 so far. Part of their adventure will see them visit Ground Zero and the momentous 9/11 memorial in downtown New York City.

You can keep up to date on their progress by following their X and Instagram pages – @redwatchcosham.

To donate go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cosham-reds