The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service hurried to an address in Gladys Avenue, North End, yesterday afternoon to tackle a blaze on the first floor.
Crews from Southsea and Cosham attended shortly before 1pm where they were faced with smoke issuing from the home, which is undergoing renovation.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “ The first-floor blaze was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets, before ventilation fans cleared residual smoke.”
A cordon was imposed to prevent vehicles accessing the road between the Northern Parade junction and the Shadwell Road junction.
The fire service visited neighbouring homes for safety checks, before leaving the scene just after 2pm.