The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service hurried to an address in Gladys Avenue, North End, yesterday afternoon to tackle a blaze on the first floor.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “ The first-floor blaze was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets, before ventilation fans cleared residual smoke.”

A cordon was imposed to prevent vehicles accessing the road between the Northern Parade junction and the Shadwell Road junction.

1 . Gladys Avenue, North End The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News Photo Sales

2 . Gladys Avenue, North End The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News Photo Sales

3 . Gladys Avenue, North End The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News Photo Sales

4 . Gladys Avenue, North End The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has scrambled to a house fire in Gladys Avenue, North End, this afternoon. | The News Photo Sales