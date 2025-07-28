An injured sailor was rescued by Gosport lifeboat crews after running into difficulties.

Personnel from the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) rushed to the scene yesterday afternoon (July 27) - responding within eight minutes of finishing a training exercise. They were deployed near Cowes, Isle of Wight, to respond to a medical incident aboard a yacht.

“Our crew were placed aboard a casualty yacht just outside Cowes, where they carried out an initial assessment of the injured person, began treatment, and administered Entonox,” GAFIRS said in a statement on Facebook.

An injured sailor was rescued near the Isle of Wight with personnel from Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service being deployed to the scene. | GAFIRS

“With gratitude to Solent Rescue — another independent lifeboat station based at Lepe — who assisted with berthing the casualty vessel at Trinity Landing. Their onboard SCAS paramedic conducted a further medical assessment. GAFIRS crew also supported the yacht’s skipper with preparations to come alongside.”

The sailor was taken into the care of the ambulance service once they arrived at Trinity Landing. Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) transferred the patient to the ambulance. “This was yet another example of effective multi-agency collaboration, demonstrating the strength of our local emergency services working together for those in need,” GAFIRS said.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson added: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a medical incident on a vessel off the Isle of Wight yesterday, July 27. Alerted at around 12.30pm, Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team, Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service and Solent Rescue Independent Lifeboat were sent to the scene. The vessel was assisted to Cowes and an injured person was transferred into the care of the ambulance service."