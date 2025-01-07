Hampshire fire: Fire service confirm cause of fire in Titchfield visible from the M27
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers were surprised to see flames just off the M27 between Fareham and Whiteley as smoke filled the sky on Friday, January 3 at around 8pm. The fire service have confirmed that the fire originated at two derelict static caravans.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “ A fire involving two derelict static caravans was tackled by firefighters on Friday evening. Crews from Fareham and Hightown were called to a caravan site on Whiteley Lane in Titchfield shortly after half eight.
“Two jets were used to stop the blaze which destroyed one caravan and significantly damaged the other. HIWFRS left the scene and returned to station at around 10pm.”
The fire service also confirmed that there was no suggestion of arson and police were not required to attend the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.