Fire service investigators have uncovered the cause of a “large” blaze which devastated a garage.

More than 80 firefighters were initially deployed to the “large” blaze at 5.05am on Sunday (July 14). The flames spread from the original structure, engulfing nearby vehicles and damaging other buildings.

Personnel from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham and Portchester were among those to arrive at the scene. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said: “Our Fire Investigation Officers have concluded that the fire was accidental, believed to have started within a vehicle.”

More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings in Southampton. Smoke could be seen filling the sky. | HIWFRS

The fire service added: “At the height of the response, 11 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles were deployed. Crews laboured tirelessly to contain and manage the incident. As the fire was brought under control, the operation was gradually scaled down, with relief crews taking over.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary closed nearby roads while personnel extinguished the fire in Bitterne Road West, Southampton. HIWFRS said they thank the public for their patience while the firefighters dealt with the “challenging incident”.

“We also extend our sincere gratitude to all emergency service colleagues and partners for their invaluable support throughout the operation,” they added. “The incident is now under investigation to ascertain the cause.”

Nearby residents at 7am were warned to closed their doors and windows as heavy smoke poured from the garage and nearby buildings. The incident was scaled down at 12.35pm, with three fire engines and an aerial ladder remaining on site. Service personnel dampened down the site and looked out for any remaining hotspots.

The fire was fully under control by 1.20pm, with HIWFRS reporting the building had sustained significant damage at 2.30pm. Bitterne Road West was fully reopened by 5pm, with firefighters respecting the site at 7pm. It was handed back to the owners at 7.30pm.