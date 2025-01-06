Lifeboat crews deployed to save three children and one adult aboard broken down boat in Portsmouth
Emergency personnel stationed at the lifeboat station in Eastney were scrambled to save the group on Saturday afternoon (January 4). The crew rushed to Port Solent after receiving a “Mayday” call for a boat which was not under power.
Following a request from Solent Coastguard, the crew aboard the Atlantic 85, Norma T (B-845) was in the water by 2.14pm. Battling strong winds and very rough seas, the lifeboat sailed through Portsmouth Harbour towards Port Solent. Once they reached the boat, emergency personnel were able to establish that those on board were safe and well.
They had confirmed they were able to restart the boats engines by the time lifeboat crews arrived, who escorted the vessel safely back to Port Solent Marina. Neil Maxwell, Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Helm in charge of the Norma T lifeboat, said people always need to consider the weather conditions before venturing out to sea.
He said: “At this time of the year venturing out in sever weather conditions needs careful consideration and planning, including the question ‘do I actually need to do this?’ Being prepared is absolutely key in case of mishaps, right clothing and the right communication devices will give you the best possible chance of survival and rescue should the unexpected happen.” Crews returned to the station at 3.09pm, where the lifeboat was recovered, watered down and prepared for the next call out.
