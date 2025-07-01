A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife following an altercation that led to police intervention.

Police officers responded to an ‘altercation’ in Elm Grove in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 28) after a man was punched and knocked to the ground.

A man has been arrested.

As a result of this, the police have confirmed that a 36 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 44250285004