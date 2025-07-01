Man arrested for carrying knife in public place following Elm Grove altercation which led to police intervention
Police officers responded to an ‘altercation’ in Elm Grove in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 28) after a man was punched and knocked to the ground.
Whilst dealing with the incident officers were also made aware of a man believed to be carrying a knife which was then located in the area and seized.
As a result of this, the police have confirmed that a 36 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said ‘the man has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.’
If you have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 44250285004
