A man who was found dead in Southsea on Boxing Day has been identified.

The body was initially discovered by children on Boxing Day last year (December 26) at Eastney East Battery, Southsea Esplanade.

The body was found by children on Boxing Day at Eastney Barracks. | Hampshire Police

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched two appeals for information regarding the unknown male after the disturbing discovery was reported to them. Throughout that time, the death was never treated as suspicious.

Police now confirm that the body was of a 72-year-old male from Southsea. A statement said: “The man has now been identified as a 72-year-old man from Southsea.

“His family has been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the Coroner.”