A shed fire has spread to nearby flats causing an occupant to be treated for smoke inhalation with the fire service believing it was set deliberately.

The incident took place in Partridge Gardens, Wecock Farm, on Tuesday, August 13. Fire fighters received multiple calls at around 6am after a shed fire spread to nearby flats causing the building to be evacuated, with one occupant treated for smoke inhalation.

A flat within the building suffered significant smoke damage. The fire service have referred it to the police as they believe it may have been set on purpose.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Multiple calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room this morning reporting a shed fire in Partridge Gardens in Waterlooville.

“Cosham and Waterlooville crews were alerted shortly before 6am. The blaze which involved a shed and a fence also spread to the external fascia of a nearby block of flats which had been evacuated.

“One of the flats suffered significant smoke damage, with ventilation fans used to clear the smoke.”

The fire service have informed the police and fire investigators are set to attend today. Fire crews left the scene at 8am.

