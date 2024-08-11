Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British tourist allegedly killed in a deadly martial arts chokehold known as a “Lion Killer” at a Gran Canaria nightclub in Spain has been named as local man Scott Lacey.

The 47-year-old died on July 24 after allegedly being strangled by a nightclub bouncer in the Canary Islands. Mr Lacey was said to have been partying with his partner and friends when the doorman put him in the killer “Lion Killer” chokehold during a night out in the resort of Playa del Ingles.

Mr Lacey is understood to have lived locally, with his devastated partner Charli Wilkins, from Chichester, posting on social media: “It is with the greatest sorrow that I'm having to share that while on holiday in Gran Canaria, Scott sadly passed away. This is understandably still very raw and myself and our families are trying to process this devastating news.

“Details will be shared regarding the funeral as soon as we can and I know Scott would want as many people as possible to celebrate his life. Much love, Charli.”

A spokesman for the National Police in San Bartolome de Tirajana said: “Officers have arrested a 32-year-old man who has no police record as the suspected author of a crime of homicide.

“In the early hours of July 24 an emergency call was received saying a person was lying lifeless on the ground near a nightspot in Playa del Ingles.

“Several police units responded along with other emergency services. Once they were there, they confirmed the death of the man, an English tourist, and cordoned off the area.

“Investigators began to gather information from witnesses and staff as well as friends and the partner of the dead man.

“The initial information received pointed towards the dead man suffering a heart attack as according to those who knew him, he had consumed narcotic substances that night.

“However marks were observed on his neck and his body was transported to the island’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for further analysis.

“Several witnesses told police they had seen how one of the members of staff had carried out a chokehold known as a Mata Leao Lion Killer choke because the British man he performed it on was very agitated.

“When he was immobilised he collapsed on the ground. CCTV cameras were then analysed and evidence obtained showing an employee of the nightspot grabbing the victim by the neck before he fell to the floor.

“The forensic report corroborated the cause of death as asphyxia. Given the risk the suspected killer could abscond, a search operation was put in place and once he was located the suspect was immediately arrested. He was subsequently remanded to a local jail on the orders of an investigating magistrate.”

The arrest occurred on July 29, although police only went public days later after the suspect appeared in court in a closed hearing and was remanded in custody.