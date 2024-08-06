Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flames emanating from a pizza oven destroyed a catering tent and a horse box.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze at a site in Bereleigh Road, East Meon. Personnel from Havant, Horndean and Petersfield were deployed alongside a water carrier vehicle from Bordon to the scene at 3am on Sunday morning (August 4).

Firefighters from the Havant area were deployed to tackle a pizza oven blaze in East Meon. | HIWFRS

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) received ten emergency calls about the inferno. “The marquee was destroyed in the blaze which is believed to have started in a pizza oven, and was stopped using hose reel jets,” HIWFRS said.

“The horsebox which contained the pizza oven was also destroyed in the fire. A number of cylinders were involved, with crews working to cool them and reduce their temperature.

“Crews worked to cool and reduce the temperature of a number of gas cylinders inside the marquee.” Firefighters left the scene at around 7am.