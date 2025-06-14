The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has paid tribute to a ‘valued’ QA nurse who died on the Boeing 787-8 aircraft which crashed seconds after take off, killing 241 people.

Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, from Kerala, was destined for London Gatwick when a 12-year-old Air India plane, departing from Ahmedabad, crashed less than a minute after take off on June 12.

The aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board and Air India has confirmed a total of 241 fatalities with one British man surviving.

It has been confirmed that a nurse at QA hospital, Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, has died in the Air India plane crash yesterday (June 12). | Contributed

It is understood Mrs Gopakumaran Nair had returned to Kerala to visit family members and oversee construction work at her new house.

The mother of two, who was a nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, had been working in the UK for approximately a year but it is understood she had plans to return home once she completed her job contract.

“We are all so grateful to have had the opportunity to know and work with her. Our thoughts are with Renjitha’s family and friends at this time."

A number of staff members at the hospital in the city have paid tribute to her on social media with one colleague saying: “Tragic news - One of our colleague QA nurses sadly passed away in the plane crash. Thoughts are with her family, friends and work family.”

Gary Joseph said: “RIP beautiful lady you looked after my wife Marnie at the beginning of the year. An absolute loss to her family friends and the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust - Sleep tight.”

Wend Feltham wrote: “So very sad and such a loss to our nursing community. Thank you for looking after us whilst you were in the UK. Condolences to your family and friends.”

Peter Baldwin said: “So sad I'm sure she treated my wife when she was critically ill in the QA, such a lovely caring nurse. Rest in peace angel.”

The update added: “Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focussed entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.”

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

Air India have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number +91806 2779 200 to provide more information.