WATCH: Police close Norway Road roundabout after lorry hits pedestrian

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:27 BST
Police have cordoned off a busy roundabout in Portsmouth after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry this morning.

The incident happened just before 8.30am on Tuesday, February 11, on Gunstore Road in Hilsea, with an air ambulance later spotted landing in a nearby field. Police have closed off the roundabout on Norway Road while emergency services deal with the situation.

Emergency services on the scene in Norway Roadplaceholder image
Emergency services on the scene in Norway Road | The News

A police spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the Norway Road roundabout in Hilsea, Portsmouth. The road is closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road.

“There’s currently no access to Limberline Industrial Estate. Please try and avoid the area if you can. We will issue an update once the roads have been reopened.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

The video embedded in this article shows police and emergency services still at the scene.

