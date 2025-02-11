WATCH: Police close Norway Road roundabout after lorry hits pedestrian
The incident happened just before 8.30am on Tuesday, February 11, on Gunstore Road in Hilsea, with an air ambulance later spotted landing in a nearby field. Police have closed off the roundabout on Norway Road while emergency services deal with the situation.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the Norway Road roundabout in Hilsea, Portsmouth. The road is closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road.
“There’s currently no access to Limberline Industrial Estate. Please try and avoid the area if you can. We will issue an update once the roads have been reopened.
“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”