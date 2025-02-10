Boy causes fear when seen with suspected firearm

Police appeal.

A teenager caused fear in a community when he was seen with a suspected firearm.

The frightening incident took place when two boys were spotted on Wilton Road, Southampton, around 5.30pm on Tuesday (4 February) with what was believed to be the weapon.

One of the boys was holding the suspected firearm but no one was threatened or injured, police said.

“Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of enquiries in order to identify and locate the people involved, including house to house enquiries and CCTV scoping in the local area,” a force spokesperson said.

The boy holding the suspected firearm is described as white with a medium build who was aged between 14 and 18. He had his face covered with a mask and was wearing black jogging bottoms, black Nike Air Force One trainers, a brown hoody with the hood up and a black gilet.

The boy he was with was dressed all in black, specifically black jogging bottoms, black trainers, a black puffer style jacket, a black hoody with the hood up and a face mask.

The spokesperson added: “We would now like to hear from anyone who was in the Wilton Road area between 5.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday evening and may have seen someone matching the above description. We would particularly like to hear from anyone with dash cam, CCTV, Ring Doorbell or any other footage that may have captured something to assist our enquiries.

“We have been in the area carrying out dedicated patrols throughout the week. If you see officers in the area and have any questions or concerns please do come and speak to them.”

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference 44250053668. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also submit information 100% anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/