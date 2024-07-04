Waterlooville fire "under control" as firefighters work to ensure it does not spread to other houses
A fire which started in a shed on Sage Close, Waterlooville, and spread to the properties roof has been brought under control by the fire service. While crews remain at the scene they have managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses and no injuries have been reported.
The fire service have confirmed that at this moment in time only one house has “suffered damage” from the blaze and there have been “no injuries reported.”.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson had previously confirmed the details of the incident: “A shed fire in Waterlooville spread to the roof of a house on Sage Close this afternoon.
“Crews from Cosham, Havant, Southsea, Hayling Island and Portchester were alerted at around 2pm after the HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the blaze. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been tackling the fire with hose reel jets and clearing smoke from the scene with ventilation fans.”
Fire crews remain at the scene.
