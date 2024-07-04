Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have brought a house fire “under control” as they remain at the scene to ensure it does not spread to neighbouring properties.

Fire crews have managed to stop the spread of a house fire to neighbouring properties as they say it is "under control" for now. | Contributed

A fire which started in a shed on Sage Close, Waterlooville, and spread to the properties roof has been brought under control by the fire service. While crews remain at the scene they have managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses and no injuries have been reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service have confirmed that at this moment in time only one house has “suffered damage” from the blaze and there have been “no injuries reported.”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson had previously confirmed the details of the incident: “A shed fire in Waterlooville spread to the roof of a house on Sage Close this afternoon.

“Crews from Cosham, Havant, Southsea, Hayling Island and Portchester were alerted at around 2pm after the HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the blaze. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been tackling the fire with hose reel jets and clearing smoke from the scene with ventilation fans.”