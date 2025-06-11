A brand-new ‘all-weather’ surface has ben created on the popular Hayling Billy Trail
The 1.3km northern section of the route on Hayling Island has been upgraded by Hampshire County Council, repairing damaged sections, and providing a resilient surface which offers more protection from erosion and storm damage.
The county council’s cabinet member for universal services, Councillor Kirsty North, said: “The Hayling Billy Trail is a much-loved route for residents and visitors alike, offering a unique blend of coastal views, heritage, and nature.
“These improvements mean that more people - whether walking, cycling, riding, or using mobility aids - can enjoy the trail safely and comfortably all year round. It’s a great example of how Hampshire County Council is enhancing access to our beautiful countryside and encouraging more people to get active outdoors.”
The Hayling Billy Trail is a re-purposed disused rail line which forms part of the long-distance Shipwrights Way from Farnham to Portsmouth and the National Cycle Network 2 (NCN2) (which will eventually link Dover to Cornwall along the south coast).
The project has been funded through the Government’s Active Travel Fund.
