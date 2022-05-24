The Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will take place on June 2 and June 3 this year, with plenty of festivities taking place across Hampshire to celebrate the sovereign.

As the bank holiday is sure to be filled with street parties and Jubilee-themed events, there may be more rubbish than usual to put into your waste bins so it is important to note down when your bin will be collected over the four day weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about bin collection dates over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

But will the bin collection dates change across Hampshire due to the bank holiday weekend?

Portsmouth City Council

The bin collection dates will remain the same in Portsmouth over the Jubilee bank holiday.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: ‘There will be no changes to bin collection days in Portsmouth over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday. ‘Our guidance to residents is that if your collection is scheduled for a Thursday or Friday, please make sure your waste is out ready for 7am.’

To find out your bin collection date, please visit the Portsmouth City Council website.

Fareham Borough Council

The bin collection dates will not change in Fareham over the bank holiday.

The Fareham Borough Council website advises residents to leave their bins out on the edge of the public highway by 6am on the morning of the collection, or the evening before.

To find out your bin collection date, please see here.

Havant Borough Council

There will be no changes to the bin collection dates in Havant over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

The council operates an alternate weekly kerbside recycling and waste collection service from wheeled bins.

This means that rubbish is collected one week and recycling the next.

It is advised that residents leave their bins on edge of their property by 7am on the collection day and that the bin lid is closed flat.

To find out your bin collection date, please visit the Havant Borough Council website.

Gosport Borough Council

There will be no changes to the bin collection dates in Gosport over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

According to the Gosport website, it will be a non-recycling collection week between May 30 and June 3.

Please ensure that your waste bin is out by 7am on your collection day.

To find out your bin collection date, please visit the Gosport Borough Council website.

East Hampshire District Council

The bin collection dates will stay the same in East Hampshire over the bank holiday.

The council operates alternate weekly kerbside recycling (black bin) and waste (green bin) collections.

This means that rubbish is collected one week and recycling the next, with glass collections taking place every four weeks.

It is advised that residents leave their bins out on the edge of their property by 7am on the collection day, with the bin lid closed flat.