Portsmouth sea defence team stop traffic on Eastern Road to help a swan and her cynets to cross the road
Workers from the North Portsea Coastal Scheme came to the rescue of a swan and her cygnets when they stopped traffic on a busy Portsmouth road to help the family cross safely.
The team spotted the swan and her four cygnets trying to cross Eastern Road and quickly spring into action to make sure they crossed safely – and caused no accidents.
A spokesperson for the scheme said: ‘The workers noticed the featured family nervously trying to cross Eastern Road so jumped in to stand guard and stop traffic to escort them safely across.
‘We are committed to protecting wildlife and it was lovely to see this caring example.’