News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Portsmouth sea defence team stop traffic on Eastern Road to help a swan and her cynets to cross the road

Workers from the North Portsea Coastal Scheme came to the rescue of a swan and her cygnets when they stopped traffic on a busy Portsmouth road to help the family cross safely.
By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST

The team spotted the swan and her four cygnets trying to cross Eastern Road and quickly spring into action to make sure they crossed safely – and caused no accidents.

A spokesperson for the scheme said: ‘The workers noticed the featured family nervously trying to cross Eastern Road so jumped in to stand guard and stop traffic to escort them safely across.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We are committed to protecting wildlife and it was lovely to see this caring example.’

Most Popular

ALSO READ: Work under way to preserve historical gems as 'Theatre of the Sea' comes together

NOW READ: We take a tour of Portsmouth sea defences work behind Blue Reef, Southsea Castle and the Pyramids

Related topics:Portsmouth