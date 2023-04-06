Construction work for the North Portsea Coastal Scheme is beginning again this month which will see the work moving further south along Eastern Road, linking in with the finished area of previous phase 2 at Milton Common. The coastal path will be closed from until autumn with a diversion in place.

The work will see the construction of the remaining 800 m of wall tying in with the finished sea defence at Milton Common. Once finished all of the sea wall will be textured facing the sea, to provide shelter and shade while retaining moisture, creating a suitable habitat for marine plants and animals to flourish. The texture is created using an ecoformliner mould which has been specially designed by the coastal scheme team, in conjunction with the Universities of Glasgow and Bournemouth.

Work on the North Portsea Coastal Scheme was paused over the winter

As part of the work new seating, way finders, tidal pools within the seawall base and bee posts will be created along the path, as well as a new offshore bird island.

Earlier this year the Long Curtain Moat was reopened after the work on the stretch between Old Portsmouth and Clarence Pier was completed.

A new ‘Theatre of the Sea’ is also currently taking shape behind Southsea Castle as work continues on the stretch between the Blue Reef Aquarium and The Pyramids with the area closed to pedestrians and a diversion is in place.