News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
28 minutes ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
56 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK

Portsmouth sea defences: Work to resume along Eastern Road

Construction work on the city’s sea defences along the east of the city is to resume after pausing over the winter to protect overwintering birds.

By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

Construction work for the North Portsea Coastal Scheme is beginning again this month which will see the work moving further south along Eastern Road, linking in with the finished area of previous phase 2 at Milton Common. The coastal path will be closed from until autumn with a diversion in place.

The work will see the construction of the remaining 800 m of wall tying in with the finished sea defence at Milton Common. Once finished all of the sea wall will be textured facing the sea, to provide shelter and shade while retaining moisture, creating a suitable habitat for marine plants and animals to flourish. The texture is created using an ecoformliner mould which has been specially designed by the coastal scheme team, in conjunction with the Universities of Glasgow and Bournemouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO READ: Portsmouth sea defences – all you need to know

Work on the North Portsea Coastal Scheme was paused over the winterWork on the North Portsea Coastal Scheme was paused over the winter
Work on the North Portsea Coastal Scheme was paused over the winter
Most Popular

As part of the work new seating, way finders, tidal pools within the seawall base and bee posts will be created along the path, as well as a new offshore bird island.

Earlier this year the Long Curtain Moat was reopened after the work on the stretch between Old Portsmouth and Clarence Pier was completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new ‘Theatre of the Sea’ is also currently taking shape behind Southsea Castle as work continues on the stretch between the Blue Reef Aquarium and The Pyramids with the area closed to pedestrians and a diversion is in place.

Read More
The Theatre of the Sea is installed near Southsea Castle
The sea wall will be textured facing the sea creating a suitable habitat for marine plants and animals to flourishThe sea wall will be textured facing the sea creating a suitable habitat for marine plants and animals to flourish
The sea wall will be textured facing the sea creating a suitable habitat for marine plants and animals to flourish
Old PortsmouthBournemouth